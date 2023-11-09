An East Albury woman who became enraged after wrongly suspecting her partner was cheating on her later kicked a policeman to the groin.
The constable winced in pain, but Rebecca Leigh Marsh was then promptly placed in handcuffs.
Albury Local Court has been told that Marsh's partner had actually been out gambling on the night of August 18.
The following night she confronted him and let it be known she was separating from him.
"The pair began arguing and the accused became heightened," police said.
"(She) picked up a HP laptop that (her partner) had gifted her and threw it in the water fountain outside."
Marsh also picked up several stacks of paper and did likewise, before going inside and grabbing a wooden object she then threw at a kitchen wall.
"I won't be here in the morning," she said, then told a boy who lived in the house how "you'll be going to my funeral".
Marsh, 37, of Centenary Street, did not appear before court registrar Wendy Howard.
But defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston entered a plea of guilty on Marsh's behalf to the charge of assaulting police.
However, she also flagged that she would be making an application under section 14 of the NSW Mental Health Act to have Marsh dealt with by way of a care plan, rather than at law.
Ms McCorriston said she required six weeks to have a report prepared in support of such an application.
Police told the court Marsh had been with her partner for about four years.
When he went out gambling on August 18, he was seen by some of her friends.
"The friends informed the accused where (her partner) had been and the accused believed (he) was cheating on her."
The following night, after making her "funeral" comment, Marsh went into her bedroom and locked the door, then self-harmed with a blade.
Her partner called Triple-0 and after paramedics arrived, Marsh told them she had no intention to take her own life.
After police spoke to her they formed the view she needed to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.
She became aggressive and went inside, from where she yelled at both her partner and police.
Police went inside, restrained Marsh and led her outside, where she became increasingly aggressive.
As the officer she later kicked tried to help with her arrest, Marsh began to flail her arms and legs.
Marsh will be sentenced on December 6.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.