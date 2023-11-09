HIT FM's breakfast show will be broadcast from Tasmania next year, ending an Albury radio programming link that began with the birth of 2AY FM in 1993.
Former Home and Away actor Christie Hayes and Dan Taylor, who already have a Hit FM show in Hobart will be expanding it across Victoria and southern NSW.
They replace Jules Greenhalf and Nicholas Feain who had been covering the same footprint, minus Tasmania, from the Hit FM studios in central Albury.
The switch ties up a big chapter in Albury radio history with Hit FM, in its original guise as 2AY FM in May 1993, becoming the Border's first commercial radio station and its breakfast show debuting from the Commercial Club in Dean Street.
Over time and through ownership changes 2AY FM became B104.9 FM then Star FM and now Hit FM.
The very first breakfast show host Craig Dowsley and one of his many successors Riley-Rose Harper expressed dismay at the end of an era.
"It's sad and it's a bit emotional because it's the community that's missing out," Dowsley, now a strata title company chief in Melbourne, said.
"Though unfortunately it's just the way of the world, cost-cutting, it's just sausage radio."
Dowsley recalled an April 1 gag involving Albury's war monument in the lead-up to the launch.
"It was April Fools' Day and we said 'they're dismantling the war memorial' and that there were a whole lot of secondhand bricks there for people," Dowsley said.
"We said that it would make a perfect spot for our new antenna with the changeover to FM and everyone went crazy."
"It's really disappointing because I grew up listening to Star FM and the local announcers and it was fantastic to think they were in Albury and they were near where I was in Corryong," Harper said.
"Then to be a presenter on Star FM and Hit FM was so special to be able to connect with the audience and you did feel really connected.
"However, it would be remiss of me to not say the media landscape has changed and habits are changing and you have to roll with it.
"We do have local offerings in 2AY and Triple M."
Indeed Border Triple M breakfast co-host Luisa Pelizzari spent time in the same slot on Star FM in the early 2000s as did her current 2AY rival Matt Griffith.
Their successors Greenhalf and Feain will become Triple M breakfast co-hosts in Bendigo and Shepparton respectively in 2024.
Their final show together in Albury was aired on October 30 with Central Coast-based Nic Kelly piloting the breakfast show before a summer line-up from December and the debut of Hayes and Taylor in January.
Southern Cross Austereo chief content officer Dave Cameron said Hobart was joining Newcastle and the Gold Coast in hosting a state-wide show.
He said having a networked Hit breakfast and localised Triple M shows in the slot "allows us to continue to deliver a 'Proudly National, Fiercely Local' duopoly position that best serves our listeners, clients and community needs with the strongest music formats, local and national entertainment, sport and news content to all our regional and provincial markets".
