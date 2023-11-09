The professionalism of Myrtleford veteran Simon Curtis is impacting on the club's next generation, according to co-captain Ryley Sharp.
Curtis claimed the Saints' best and fairest on 119 votes from co-captain Mitch Dalbosco (97).
"He's super professional and has taken guys under his wing in that regard as well," Sharp offered.
"He's shown them the ropes in terms of how to prepare your body to play at the best level he can, it shows his dedication."
Curtis turns 35 next month, but remains one of the league's fittest players.
"He's super fit and is obviously a class player, he reads the game very well," Sharp outlined.
"It's great to have his leadership out there and a different spin as well, he's a deep thinker, he's got a heap of knowledge and so he's been fantastic, not just for the younger blokes, but also us older blokes as well."
The 2019 Lavington premiership coach also showed his versatility this year.
"He's mainly used as a midfielder and off half-back, but we moved him forward against Albury and I think he kicked three or four goals, playing deep out of the square, it just shows his class and he can play anywhere on the ground," Sharp said.
Sharp himself won the Saints' Way award, while also at senior level, Dalbosco claimed the most consistent, Damon Harrington the most improved, while exciting teenager Ashton McPherson won the best first year player.
In the reserves, another veteran in Leigh Corcoran (57) snared the best and fairest from joint runners-up Corey Southern and Nick Ferguson (47), while in the thirds Luke Nannipieri (96) grabbed the top gong from Brody Bouker (90).
The Saints also had a host of club awards, with Marg Crisp and Sandra Piazza proving enormously popular recipients of life membership.
The pair has been tremendous servants of the Saints.
