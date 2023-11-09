The Border Mailsport
Simon Curtis wins Myrtleford's best and fairest award

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
November 9 2023 - 12:38pm
Simon Curtis drilling a pinpoint pass has been a comforting sight for Myrtleford team-mates, coaches and supporters during his two years at the club.
Simon Curtis has been able to combine his silky skills with a tough, ball-winning ability.
The professionalism of Myrtleford veteran Simon Curtis is impacting on the club's next generation, according to co-captain Ryley Sharp.

