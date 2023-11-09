The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Beechworth clinches fifth Tidy Towns Sustainability Award

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
November 10 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From a community garden at the forefront of climate change to a North East town winning top honours, the Border made an impact at the 2023 Tidy Towns awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.