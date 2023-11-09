Twelve workers at a Border freight company fighting for a pay rise have walked off the job.
Mechanics, welders and fabricators at Wodonga's Greenfreight headquarters downed tools on Wednesday, November 8, and will stay on the picket line until Friday.
Australian Manufacturing Workers Union official Danny Miller said the workers were frustrated at their disproportionate pay deal.
Mr Miller said the enterprise bargaining agreement the staff were under had expired two years ago.
"I've been trying to negotiate a new EBA over the past 12 months and have just gotten nowhere, that's why we're here today," Mr Miller said.
"We're 25 to 30 per cent behind industry standards.
"We've had to make an application for a protected action ballot through the Fair Work Commission, we've gone through the due process, we're taking action yesterday, today and tomorrow."
Mr Miller said about eight workers had left the company in the past 12 months.
He said many workers at Greenfreight were getting just over $31 an hour, while other employers were paying their staff up to 35 per cent more for the same work.
"We're just not where we want to be," Mr Miller said. "We've had a heap of blokes who have left in the last 12 months, gone down the road and are earning 45 bucks an hour."
Mr Miller said the company was not "coming to the table" to talk over what he described as a "fair and equitable" request.
He said workers wanted a 5, 10, and 5 per cent increase over three years.
"That first year concluded on October 1 this year so we're actually into year two where we're asking for 10 per cent, and that concludes October 1 next year, and from that point on, we're asking for 5 per cent," he said.
"This company's said, look, we're trying the best we can, we've got to find money.
"They forget that these workers were the backbone of keeping all the wheels in their trucks rolling through the whole pandemic.
"They've got about 100 trucks, these blokes carry out the vital repairs or brakes and servicing and general repairs, the motor bodies and suspensions."
The Border Mail has contacted Greenfreight head of operations David Chick for comment.
