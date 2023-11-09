Indigo Shire has seen the third largest improvement in ambulance response times in Victoria, as new data shows accelerated responses to critical incidents compared to last year.
The Victorian Agency for Health Information has released its latest data for the July to September quarter but despite easing pressure on Victoria's public health system, long waits persist for ambulances, planned surgery, and dentistry.
Hume Regional and Clinical Operations Director Steve Doyle attributed the improved performance to increased paramedics and greater community utilisation of alternative and "virtual" care services.
"One factor that has led to this improvement is people saving 000 for emergencies," Mr Doyle said.
"Despite the workload increase, it would have increased a lot more had people not been seeking alternative services, such as the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department."
From July to September, ambulances responded to 96,594 code one cases across Victoria, marking a 2002-case increase from the previous year - the fourth busiest quarter in history.
Despite the high demand, "lights and sirens" cases saw response times improve by 23 seconds compared to a year ago and 52 seconds faster than the previous quarter.
Mansfield exhibited a notable improvement, with code one response times decreasing by four minutes and 42 seconds over the past year.
Paramedics in Mansfield attended 58 per cent of code one patients within 15 minutes, a substantial increase from 46.9 per cent a year earlier, representing the largest improvement in the state.
In the Indigo Shire, paramedics achieved a 32.4 per cent response rate within 15 minutes for code one patients, up from 21.8 per cent the previous year - the third-largest improvement in the state.
The Alpine Shire decreased by two minutes and 37 seconds in code one response times over the past year, bringing it to 21 minutes and 54 seconds.
And compared to the previous year, Wodonga LGA and Wangaratta LGA showed faster response times by 44 seconds and one minute and 15 seconds, respectively.
"We've seen about a 23 per cent increase in code one cases over the last five years, which is really significant," Mr Doyle said.
"So even on top of that, to see every LGA in the Hume region actually improve in their code one response performance in the last quarter has been really pleasing to see and a great thing for everyone within the Hume region."
On average, Victorians waited 15 minutes and 12 seconds for a response to a code one emergency.
Health and Ambulance Services Minister Mary-Anne Thomas defended the ambulance response times, declaring they wouldn't return to pre-pandemic levels overnight.
"I will not stop until we reach those targets again," she said.
About 36.5 per cent of patients waited more than 40 minutes to be offloaded from their ambulance into an emergency department, a slight decrease from 38.3 per cent at the end of June.
Ambulance Victoria's executive director of clinical operations, Anthony Carlyon, said ramping remained frustrating for paramedics.
"It is a pressure for us, but it's good to see some improvement," he said.
"We're cautious in relation to that optimism."
Last quarter, Victorian emergency departments managed 470,798 presentations, with a median wait time for emergency department patients reduced to 16 minutes from 23 minutes the previous year.
The planned surgery waiting list decreased from 71,320 to 68,941, reflecting a 22 per cent reduction since introducing a $1.5 billion COVID catch-up plan in April 2022.
However, the number of Victorians waiting for urgent category one surgery increased from 2393 to 2770 over the past three months.
Overall, more than one in five planned surgery patients were not treated within the recommended time frame.
