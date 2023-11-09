Kids with beaming smiles and eyes full of joy have gathered around soldiers at a special event on the Border in the lead-up to Remembrance Day.
Youngsters at the Bellbridge Early Learning Centre were captivated by the Australian Army's G-wagon on Thursday, November 9.
But the twin-charged, two-stroke Detroit diesel 425 horsepower vehicle was just a bit of glamour at the event organised with a far more solemn purpose in mind.
Rather, poppies fluttered in the light breeze as heart-felt commemorations were held to remember war-time sacrifice.
The children were given the chance to pause and reflect as Australian Defence Force members spoke of the importance of Remembrance Day on Saturday, November 11.
The children also made wreaths for the defence members.
Principal logistics officer of the Army Logistics Training Centre Major Mark Robinson said although the children didn't quite relate to something they were yet to understand, it was a nice morning to visualise through a story.
"It is very important to make those connections," he said.
"We're here to make those with the community.
"It is something to pause and reflect on the day of Remembrance Day, but it's another thing to actually pass the torch to those that came after us.
"A lot of those that actually have come through from the time have grown up with these stories. And it is incumbent on us to actually pass that on to those that are coming through now."
Mr Robinson said he had come from a family history of being in the military so it was special to be able to instil that pride in those of younger generations.
He said he hoped people wouldn't be afraid when they saw soldiers out and about and instead stepped forward to say hello.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.