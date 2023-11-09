East Albury's import has revealed how he fell back in love with the game by watching it.
Matt Heap was a rising star in the English county scene's junior grades, playing for Lancashire under 17s as a bottom-age player, alongside current Test star Harry Brook.
However, the left-arm orthodox spinner and left-hand bat was soon burnt out.
"I wasn't what 'Lancs' was looking for, I went back to club cricket and fell out of love with the game," he recalled.
"When I left 'Lancs', I was like, 'well, I'll show you why I should still be there'.
"But back at club level there was an energy around there that we had this set bunch of guys that play every week and there's no way to break into the team.
"It almost became a chore to play cricket."
So Heap walked away from the game, which was a big call given he started playing first grade around 13-14.
"The love actually came back from going to watch it again because I'd been so long out of it," he suggested.
"I'd forgotten the energy and atmosphere that cricket, in general, can bring."
Just earlier this week, Heap saw the greatest example of the energy cricket can produce.
"Watching Glenn Maxwell, it's another way of almost rediscovering why so many people love the game," he said.
Maxwell stunned the sport with a sublime 201 not out to lead Australia to one of the greatest comeback wins in World Cup history.
As a proud Englishman, Heap was then quizzed, lightheartedly, if it was un-English, barracking for an Aussie.
"It is very un-English, but I think anyone from any country could understand how remarkable that was," he replied.
Heap has played his role in helping East Albury to a share of top spot, taking 3-36 against New City last week, while he struck 42 against Wodonga Raiders.
"Back home the wickets are quite sticky, you get reward for that slow stuff but, over here, you float it up and it's just sitting up," he explained.
"You have to bowl flatter and quicker here, you're not expecting turn, but when you get it, it's great (laughs)."
Heap and fellow import Ayush Verma have also launched themselves into the Crows' junior grades, helping the under 12s at training and on game days.
The Crows are home to newcomers Baranduda on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Tallangatta hosts New City, St Patrick's travel to Wodonga Raiders, North Albury is home to Corowa, Lavington hosts Belvoir, while Wodonga is away to Albury.
