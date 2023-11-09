Faded directional signs installed on the Hume Highway bypass in Albury more than 15 years ago will be replaced over the space of a month.
Transport for NSW issued an alert for changed traffic conditions from Monday, November 13, for the installation of new signs in 11 locations along a 12-kilometre stretch of the highway.
The signs are displayed between the Spirit of Progress Bridge that links Albury to Wodonga through to the Table Top junction near Seven Mile Creek.
Lane closures will be in place along various sections of the highway until Monday, December 4, with night work to be carried out on weekdays from 7pm to 5am to minimise the impact on traffic.
"Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists," a Transport for NSW alert read.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
"Traffic control will assist oversized vehicles through the work area.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
For traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
