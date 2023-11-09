Talented jockey John Kissick is hoping to make a comeback to the saddle on a part-time basis.
Kissick had his first ride at Berrigan last weekend since July and was able to salute on the Dan McCarthy-trained Solvere.
He presently works full-time at Wangaratta for Shaun Nolen pre-training and breaking in young horses.
However, Kissick is planning to juggle his work with Nolen as well as being a part-time jockey.
"I've been working hard on my strength and conditioning the last couple of months and my body is feeling the best it has for a long time," Kissick said.
"So I'm going to try and ride part-time now and mostly on the weekends.
"Just try to ride once or twice a week compared to four or five times.
"That's the plan going forward.
"A lot of people in the industry probably don't know I'm making a comeback, so I'm just trying to get my name out there again."
Kissick said it was satisfying to land a winner from his only ride at Berrigan on the weekend.
"It was a thrill to get a winner so soon, especially for Dan who has supported me over the years," he said.
"Dan is a good trainer and I really enjoyed being back riding.
"It was an awesome day and I've never seen a crowd that big at Berrigan before.
"When I arrived, I couldn't believe how many cars and buses there were in the carpark and it just shows you how well country racing is thriving at the moment.
"The club has done a great job to attract a crowd like that and deserve a pat on the back."
Kissick has had a horror run with injury in recent years stretching back to October 2016 when he fractured his T-12 vertebrae after being thrown from a steer and landing awkwardly.
He spent almost four-years recovering.
"I recovered from my vertebrae injury and then I shattered my leg in four places," Kissick said.
"That put me out for another 10 months.
"I went to Queensland for a while and then when I returned I broke my foot the first time I tried to ride again.
"So that was another setback and it has just been injury after injury which has been obviously frustrating.
"But I found a good physio and she has got me feeling pretty good and I'm doing things in the gym now that I could never do before.
"At the moment, the body is feeling as good as it probably has for almost a decade so I thought I may as well try to make another comeback.
"But this is definitely my last crack at it and if I get injured again, that will be it."
