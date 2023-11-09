The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

John Kissick planning a part-time comeback to the saddle after Berrigan winner

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
November 9 2023 - 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Talented jockey John Kissick is hoping to make a comeback to the saddle on a part-time basis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.