Wangaratta's weakness last season is suddenly a strength after signing local product Brad Melville full-time.
Melville has spent the past three seasons with VFL club Richmond, playing with Wangaratta when commitments allowed, but he's opted to walk away from the state league.
"My time there showed me how much hard work you have to put in to try and succeed at that level," he said earnestly.
"There's a lot of guys who are working hard to take your spot and I just didn't think I could devote as much effort as I would like to.
"Richmond's done a lot for me and I appreciate that."
Coach Ben Reid was delighted to welcome the popular Melville home.
"We're rapt and he had a really good year at Richmond," he offered.
"He'll bring some natural leadership and he's learnt a lot of footy IQ because it's not unlike being in an AFL system, you're still talking in AFL terms and playing with those players."
Wangaratta missed the grand final for the first time since 2016 when Yarrawonga toppled Albury, albeit with two seasons ruined by COVID.
The loss of Joe Richards to Collingwood and Abraham Ankers back to Alice Springs over the off-season robbed the Pies of midfield depth, which showed in the finals against a stacked Albury on-ball division.
However, the full-time return of Meville, the retention of one of the league's best on-ballers in Daniel Sharrock, the signing of former VFL player Alex Federico and the comeback from injury of Jackson Clarke will guarantee the club will be comparable with any team.
The Pies also have a rising star in Hunter Gottschling, who spent time with Geelong this year, while the improvement of Harry Hewitt and Braeden Marjanovic means they will not only be strong next year, but more than likely for years to come.
"We're starting to get some numbers through there now, but the hard work starts now."
