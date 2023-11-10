WHEN surgeon John Stuchbery ambled through the historic Albury house Meramie he was less than enthused, describing it as ramshackle and horrible.
His wife Jenni was more positive about the former student hostel, although unimpressed with the colour of its interior walls.
"When I first walked in, it just had a really good feel about it," Mrs Stuchbery said.
"It had brown paint on the walls, the walls were horrible, it was really disgusting, but it just had really good bones and I thought they can't knock it down, it would be wrong."
Her look into the long-vacant Kiewa Street home came at the end of 2020, a tumultuous year for the property.
That May, Dr Stuchbery, then an Albury councillor, moved a motion to demolish the 19th century structure, labelling it "plain dog ugly" and saying it would "probably be accidentally or deliberately burnt down and therefore lost forever".
The other eight councillors disagreed and the property was saved from being razed and the land becoming home to four double-storey townhouses.
"I wanted them to have the debate, not because I wanted it to be demolished but because I was angling at that time for council to purchase the property," Dr Stuchbery said.
"I personally didn't think anybody would be stupid enough to buy it, I thought the only people who could afford it might be council, who could acquire it and then lease it out as a business."
And now three years on, they are sitting in the freshly renovated property, reflecting on a restoration that cost up to $370,000 which has seen large 1950s additions to the rear and south gone and the original home re-emerge.
"It's absolutely fantastic because all of the confusion has been removed, the confusion was the more modern addition to the south and the older add-on to the west," Dr Stuchbery said.
"Once you took those away and you just had three bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen and living, it just made sense."
Dr Stuchbery lauds his wife for envisaging the rejuvenation.
"Jenni is able to walk into a house and see what it could be," he said.
"I walk into a house and see what it is, I have no vision."
Now after months of demolition and renovation engineered by Border firm Anbuild, the Stuchberys have put Meramie on the market.
While having pondered occupying the house, the chance to keep spacious surrounds at their Table Top home won out.
"Where we presently live we're not troubled by neighbours, as soon as you move into town you've got the population density to deal with," Dr Stuchbery said.
However, it will only be on the market for three weeks and a purchaser will have to meet particular terms.
"I wouldn't want to sell it just for market value to be honest, because I like the house, I'm not saying I want to live in it, but I don't want to just give it away," Mrs Stuchbery said.
If a buyer is not hooked, the Stuchberys will rent out Meramie, but not on a short-stay basis.
"I'd rather rent it to a young family, someone who is going to look after it and will appreciate it," Mrs Stuchbery said.
Indeed there is an opportunity to buy a house built for an Albury mayor Thomas Griffith and saved by a one-term Albury councillor after having been a private hospital, tourist lodge and student accommodation in the intervening decades.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.