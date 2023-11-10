EVERY December comedian Tom Gleeson chows down on Chinese in Albury, then checks into a hotel before a slow breakfast the next day.
Based at Romsey in regional Victoria with his wife and children, aged 8 and 12, Gleeson said they spent Christmas in Sydney each year.
His wife and kids flew to Sydney while he drove the eight-hour road trip as part of a long-held deal.
"Being in a car for eight hours alone is the equivalent of being in a plane for an hour with kids!" he said.
"My wife doesn't like Chinese food; I always order Chinese from Albury Chinese Restaurant.
"I have very fond memories of Albury.
"Every year it is the calm before the storm!"
Born in regional NSW at Gunnedah before moving to Sydney at 15, Gleeson said he had the best of both worlds.
He got to enjoy the idyllic rural lifestyle on his parents' cattle and wheat farm before he was old enough to do rounds on the header or drive the tractor.
"I got to ride motorbikes and grew up in a place where you could see as far as the horizon," Gleeson said.
Gleeson still visits his former home at Tambar Springs and at first turned down the ABC's invitation for him to join its 90th birthday celebrations last year.
He declined Ita Buttrose's gig in favour of Tambar Springs Country Women's Association's centenary celebration.
"You know, 100 tops 90 and all," he said.
Ultimately, Gleeson joined the ABC party after Tambar Springs postponed its event owing to floods.
The Hard Quiz host and Gold Logie winner, Gleeson, took the Brass Mug on the road with Hard Quiz Live during the past two years.
Kicking off in Brunswick Heads on Wednesday, November 8, Gleeson would now take his new live show Gear across Australia including Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, December 1.
"Stand up is my specialty," he said.
"Television is a beautiful distraction but I'm looking forward to getting back to doing what I do best; poking and provoking a live crowd."
On recording the ninth season of Hard Quiz that would air on ABC in 2024, Gleeson said there were many highlights.
He said one of the more surprising contestant subject areas was lavender.
"I was thinking: 'What is there to know about lavender?' and it turns out, quite a lot," Gleeson said.
"It was a very sensual subject!
"Another contestant looked like she was posing for the camera all of the time so I said: 'Are you hoping you might get cast on Married at First Sight?!'
"She said: 'For real, I am!' It's a whole new generation's way of career advancement.
"I was thinking: 'That's bordering on a crime!'"
During his time at University of Sydney, Gleeson played the drums and sang vocals in a band, The Fantastic Leslie, before pursuing his comedy career.
He said he only had one regret.
"Just after I offered to leave the band Rob Hurst (Midnight Oil) wanted to record with them and I let the new drummer be part of that," he said.
"I was just being really decent but looking back on it, I was an idiot!"
Gleeson has performed at every major comedy festival in the world, has been nominated for a Helpmann Award three times and won the Gold Logie for the Most Popular Personality on Australian television.
Tom Gleeson Gear is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, December 1, at 6.30pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.