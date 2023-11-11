YOUR SAY: Remembrance Day is a significant occasion for our Border community

Thank you to The Border Mail for its article "What is Remembrance Day and why do we commemorate it on November 11?".
Remembrance Day mans many things to different people.
I have a friend who was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Australian Army.
He fought in Malaya and Vietnam and also worked in Australia House, London and with the Marines in Quantico, Virginia. He was the commanding officer of Lavarak Barracks in Townsville and he has travelled the world.
He went to Libya twice to visit his father's grave in Tobruk and he and his family are survivors of a war.
The small town of Walwa near Albury was his birthplace and he has chosen to spend his last years in the comfort of Queensland's mild winter climate.
When his father was killed in Tobruk in 1945 he left behind in Walwa, a widow and eight children.
His mother did not remarry but spent the rest of her life bringing up eight children on a war widow's pension.
I will think of the sacrifice that family made on Remembrance Day.
On Friday, November 10, I had the pleasure of being a guest at the Scots School Albury Remembrance Day service.
I attended in my capacity as the Albury RSL President and as the 2/23rd Battalion Association Historian and Life Member.
The service was importantly put together by an expression of interest from staff for students to participate in a practical way by either speaking, singing or playing music.
The service was nothing but excellent and very moving from a veterans perspective and all involved need to be warmly congratulated. Thank you to the Scots School Albury for putting meaning and commemoration into Remembrance Day. Lest We Forget.
