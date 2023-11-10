The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Hotspurs and Boomers FC score NSW funding for ground upgrades

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The success of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has flowed through to two Albury soccer clubs who have scored funding to improve their grounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.