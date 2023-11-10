The success of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has flowed through to two Albury soccer clubs who have scored funding to improve their grounds.
More than $200,000 from the NSW Football Legacy Fund is headed the way of Albury Hotspurs and Boomers FC for upgrades.
Boomers FC has been awarded $125,000 for new accessible toilets and storage at Glen Park, while Albury Hotspurs have received $81,193 for lighting and storage upgrades at Lambert Park.
Albury MP Justin Clancy is confident the funding can help to inspire the next generation of soccer stars in the Albury Wodonga Football Association.
"From girls and boys lacing up their boots for the first time to participants in our elite development programs, local players and their sports clubs have benefited from projects funded through the NSW Football Legacy Program," Mr Clancy said.
"Sport is part of the fabric of our community, and I am pleased that this program established by the former government is having a positive impact on local football in Albury.
"Having the World Cup on home soil was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that has inspired young girls and boys to emulate their football heroes."
Albury Hotspurs president Brad Howard was thrilled with the announcement.
"Hotspurs is delighted to receive this funding injection that promises to elevate the current and future benefits for our players and volunteers to optimise the usage of Lambert Park," he said.
"The funding we have received will be a game-changer for our players.
"It will enable us to implement a range of initiatives designed to support their growth, development, and overall wellbeing."
