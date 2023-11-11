A man at a pub pulled out a stone paver and repeatedly tried to strike another drinker to the head.
Todd Matthew Peffer, who knew the victim, also picked up a steel bar stool and raised this as if he was going to attack the man.
Each time, the victim backed away to avoid Peffer, whose offending was captured on CCTV footage from the Beer Deluxe hotel in Kiewa Street, Albury.
He had to fend away one of the intended blows with his hands.
Peffer, 52, of Kotthoff Street, Lavington, has pleaded guilty to charges of affray and possess a prohibited drug.
However, defence lawyer Eva Medcraft told the court that it was likely an application would be made under section 14 of the NSW Mental Health Act to have him dealt with by way of a mental health care plan.
Peffer pleaded not guilty to an unrelated charge of sexually touch another person without consent, related to an alleged incident in Albury on May 5.
In relation to the affray, the court was told Peffer attended Beer Deluxe on September 21.
He knew the victim, who was seated at a table in the deck area of the beer garden.
Peffer was standing at the other side of the table.
"A few seconds later, the accused reached into the pockets of his pants and retrieved a small blue paver," police told magistrate Melissa Humphreys.
"The accused raised it in his right hand while yelling at (the victim)."
The other man stood up and moved around the table to avoid Peffer, who put the paver down and raised the bar stool "as if to strike (the victim) as (he) retreated".
Three staff members approached the men, one grabbing the bar stool.
Peffer grabbed the paver again and tried to strike, but again the man moved backwards.
With that, Peffer had another go at hitting the victim with the paver but was thwarted when the man raised his hands.
A staff member grabbed Peffer and dragged him to the exit, then other staff helped the victim safely leave the pub.
As he left, the victim phoned Triple-0 as he believed Peffer was following him while walking to QEII Square.
Peffer was arrested walking along Griffith Road, Lavington, on October 24 at 6.30pm.
He was carrying a small, resealable bag containing about half a gram of cannabis.
Sentencing will take place on October 20.
