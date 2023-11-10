A routine police compliance check at an East Albury home ultimately unearthed a video showing a young woman assaulting her ex-partner at a nearby McDonald's restaurant.
Albury Local Court has heard how police went to the East Street address on January 12, 2022, over an apprehended domestic violence order.
The order was in place for the protection of Yilarra Fay Lane's former partner, though there was a cross-order in place for her protection from him.
Lane wasn't home so police spoke to her sister, who said she saw both Lane and the ex-partner at the McDonald's restaurant the previous day.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys was told how police went to the restaurant to request CCTV footage, but this was not available and had to be ordered from the chain's head office.
When they eventually got the footage, this showed Lane, now 21, and the victim, which placed each in contravention of their orders.
Also with them was their daughter, then five months' old, and his two children from a previous relationship.
The footage showed an incident at 10.45pm when Lane walked towards the victim, who was seated, and pushed him to the chest and neck.
"The accused," police said, "used both hands at separate times to push the victim. The victim raised his hands to protect himself."
Lane, then 19, lent over the victim while talking to him, their faces almost touching.
Moments later, the man walked towards Lane as her sister was holding the daughter.
"The victim attempted to grab the child from the arms of the (sister)," police said.
"The accused rushed towards the victim and pushed the victim away from the (woman) and child.
"The accused and victim appear to be arguing, and during the argument the accused slapped the victim to the face."
Days later, Lane moved from Albury to Sydney.
Lane, of Marrickville, pleaded guilty this week to common assault and contravention of an apprehended violence order, just as her case was to be contested at a hearing.
Defence lawyer Nathan Baker said his client had been kicked out of her home earlier that night and was effectively homeless when she arrived at McDonald's.
Mr Baker said the victim, who was also facing charges over the incident, had been following her around the restaurant before the confrontation.
She pushed him away, he said, to stop this behaviour.
Ms Humphreys found there was no element of self-defence in Lane's actions.
Lane was placed on a 12-month conditional release order, without conviction.
She will be under the supervision of NSW Community Corrections, with a condition she undergo family and domestic violence counselling as directed.
