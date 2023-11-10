Police have released images of two men who forced entry and stole from an Albury motorcycle business in a bid to locate them.
An investigation continues into the break an enter that occurred at Whitehouse Motorcycles on Young Street about 5am on Wednesday, September 13, where police said the pair stole two dirt bikes.
One of the bikes was found abandoned near the business shortly after the incident.
"One is described as wearing a black hooded jumper, black cap, black and white motorcycle gloves, grey tracksuit pants and white shoes," a police spokesperson said.
"The other is described as wearing a black hooded jumper, red cap, black motorcycle gloves, beige pants, and black shoes.
"A grey station wagon, missing a front bumper panel, was also seen leaving the location."
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
All information can be provided anonymously.
