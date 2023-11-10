Inmates at Junee jail have been able to access the criminal history of fellow inmates after an error that has created fear and chaos in the prison, the government has heard.
Claims Junee Correctional Centre inmates are asking to be locked in their rooms for their own protection after inmates were granted access to news websites, allowing them to search and access the criminal history of their fellow prisoners, have been made barely a week after the state government announced it would not renew contracts with the jail's current private operators, the GEO Group.
The revelation was made by Greens MLC Sue Higginson during a budget estimates hearing on Wednesday, when she referred to a letter she received from an inmate describing the chaos at Junee.
"I received correspondence dated November 4, 2023 that alleged inmates were able to access media reports relating to crimes of other inmates on the Daily Telegraph app at Junee Correctional Centre," Ms Higginson said.
"[The correspondence said this] resulted in violence breaking out among inmates and some inmates being locked in their cells for weeks at a time for their own safety."
Ms Higginson said the Daily Telegraph app was "apparently available to inmates for a two week period in August 2023. This was also confirmed by the Commissioner."
She said the letter "describes a terrible situation of violent attacks of bashings and stabbing caused directly from the error of access to the Daily Telegraph news site."
"When I asked corrective services commissioner Kevin Corcorcan he confirmed he was aware of the situation and the bashings and that inmates may have asked to be locked in their cells out of fear.
"The letter warns that in one prison unless something is done someone may get killed."
She said "the department explained inmates were able to activate a keyboard on the tablets and therefore were able to search for names in the app."
Ms Higginson said while she hasn't "heard specific cases of violence at Junee, it has been alleged a certain group of "thug" inmates have applied their own system of justice to a range of inmates whose criminal details were exposed."
"The app was removed after families and friends of affected inmates expressed concern. It is reported that violence, threats and intimidation have continued," she said.
Ms Higginson said while she believes the Daily Telegraph app was likely provided as a "well-intended" initiative, the failure to test the search function of the news site was a "massive oversight".
"The reach of the error is wide, it was provided to some 11,000 iPad tablets across all of the NSW prisons," she said.
"When I asked the commissioner what is being done to redress the situation and keep inmates safe, it doesn't seem that much can be done.
"The state has a duty of care to inmates which includes keeping them safe.
"Some inmates have apparently spent 18 days straight in their cells because they believe it is too dangerous for them to come out.
"Our prisons are not in good shape and there is no margin for an error of this size."
In response to the claims, a Corrective Services NSW spokesperson confirmed Junee was one of several prisons across the state affected by the issue.
"Recently, Corrective Services NSW published several public news websites on its offender tablets," the spokesperson said.
"CSNSW recognises the importance of inmates staying in touch with important events and changes happening in the outside world, which assists with reintegration once offenders leave custody.
"[However], shortly after releasing the additional content, CSNSW became aware some offenders were searching archived news stories on the website to find details about other inmates, including at Junee."
The spokesperson said Corrective Services has since "removed access to these websites" as a "precautionary measure" until risks can be mitigated.
While The GEO Group Australia, which currently manages the Junee jail, failed to confirm claims of violence and whether inmates had asked to be isolated, a spokesperson said prisoners were "entitled to request voluntary segregation" at any time when they feel "vulnerable."
"This is a regular occurrence across all NSW Correctional Centres," the GEO spokesperson said.
"As per NSW Operational Policy and Procedure, GEO - as all managers of NSW correctional centres - is obligated to manage any request for voluntary segregation by separating the inmate until they choose to withdraw their voluntary segregation."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.