YOUR SAY: Nuclear power program must happen, but built in a timely fashion

Australia needs the Australian Nuclear Energy Authority (ANEA), which will be independent of the states and responsible for building and maintaining electricity supply from nuclear power stations in Australia.
ANEA must be proclaimed as soon as possible with support from all Australians. Because Australia has no nuclear energy industry, it will rely on the experience of another country to build the necessary nuclear power stations.
South Korea should be used to build Australia's nuclear power stations. It must be ensured that ANEA will not be dis-empowered by any individual or group in Australia so that the time to build each power station will be five years at most.
Power stations will be built in locations that are suitable to use existing transmission lines.
Obviously this will be near or at the site of existing coal-fired power stations.
Some obvious questions. Why does it need to be independent of the US? The US has its nuclear industry run by many different companies, with resultant high costs that are no doubt those used by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to assess the cost of nuclear power. France and South Korea have their nuclear power stations run by a single authority with resultant lower costs.
Can lawyers slow the building?
The ANEA must be non-justiciable because the activities of ANEA must be conducted without interruption from the courts.
I want to express my appreciation to the Albury and Wodonga councils who have not introduced parking meters in our streets.
As a regular visitor to Melbourne and other major cities, it is very frustrating to find and use electronic meters let alone a parking spot. We live in rural Australia, let's maintain that feel.
