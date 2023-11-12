The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Nuclear power program must happen, but built in a timely fashion

By Letters to the Editor
November 13 2023 - 10:30am
Nuclear power must be achieved 

Australia needs the Australian Nuclear Energy Authority (ANEA), which will be independent of the states and responsible for building and maintaining electricity supply from nuclear power stations in Australia.

