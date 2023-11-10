The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Construction of new negative pressure rooms starts at Albury hospital

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 11 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction of more rooms to isolate patients with infectious illnesses from others requiring care is under way at Albury hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.