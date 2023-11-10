Construction of more rooms to isolate patients with infectious illnesses from others requiring care is under way at Albury hospital.
Albury Wodonga Health confirmed work started on Friday, November 10, on five new negative pressure rooms, including one bariatric area, to be built as an extension to the hospital's medical ward two.
It will allow patients to be managed by specialist clinical teams on the Border.
The project was made possible by funding of $5.12 million from the Victorian Health Building Authority as part of the Regional Health Infrastructure Fund.
Border company Joss Group won the tender for the project.
Albury Wodonga Health said the initial stages ahead of Christmas would have a limited impact on staff and patients, but confirmed some car parking spots would be closed for the duration of construction to the west of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
It is expected to be completed in September 2024.
