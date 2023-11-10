The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Remembrance Day story of reflection on Albury World War I soldier

By Janine Agzarian
November 11 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In 1982 Tony Wright wrote a full-page article in The Border Morning Mail entitled A War Hero we Forgot, but in 1919 it was a very different story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.