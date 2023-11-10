In 1982 Tony Wright wrote a full-page article in The Border Morning Mail entitled A War Hero we Forgot, but in 1919 it was a very different story.
Charles George Bishop was cheered as he stepped off the train at the Albury railway station.
Wright wrote: "With victory and patriotic pride running sweet and hot in their veins, the people of Albury flocked to the railway station to welcome home their hometown hero. They boosted him on their shoulders and paraded him down the main street to the town hall."
He was presented with an inscribed gold watch and chain - Presented to GC Bishop DCM, MM and Bar, by the citizens of Albury, in recognition of his actions in the Great War, October 1919.
Charles replied, "Mr Mayor, I thank you. This has taken me quite by surprise tonight. I was born here ... and am here today and gone tomorrow."
There was much laughter. And gone he was-all too quickly-at the age of just 37.
Charles was born at Urana in 1895, moved to Albury in 1900, went to school in Lavington Public School and worked around the area.
He sailed for Egypt and France in 1916, came home married May Elizabeth Knoble, had two children, Joyce and Les, helped build the Hume Weir wall and then died in 1931, aged 37.
But it was a remarkable life. It was spattered with trauma, dysfunction and sadness ... but also with great joy and incredible resilience.
Charles was a child from a troubled family but had finally found his family in the 18th Battalion.
He fought valiantly with remarkably courage in these battles, Pozieres, Bullecourt, Ypres, Menin Road, Poelcappelle, Villers-Bretonneux, Passchendaele, and others.
Wounded twice, he received a DCM, MM and Bar.
Charles Bean recorded his remarkable exploits as did as Joseph Maxwell in Hells Bells and Mademoiselles.
By 1924 he finally had the family he seems to have wanted for so long.
Charles was 29 and unbeknown to him; he had only seven more years to live.
He worked hard and bought a house, with a paddock next door.
He gave the children a pony and they also had a car - a rarity then. Charles opened his house to men and women in hardship.
On 16 September 1931 Charles died of septic pharyngitis and cellulitis after suffering for four days.
Albury Council had given him a job to inspect for diseases not really understanding that his lungs had been so viciously attacked by gas on the Somme to an extent that relatively mild infections could kill him.
The day after his funeral his wife drove his car to the police station to get a licence and so began her life as a widow (and a driver).
I admire what he did. I am thankful that the town wants his memory to remain in the public domain.
But I just wanted my grandfather to have lived so I could have known him.
And that is the incredible sadness of war.
The widows, the fatherless children, the maiden aunts, the broken families - they all exemplified the loss that didn't go away, and pervaded life for many years ... it still does. It was my grandmother's grief, a woman without her love; my father's grief, a son without a father; my Aunty Joyce's grief, a daughter without a dad; my cousins, my brothers.
And war goes on ... man's inhumanity to man.
Janine Agzarian is the grand-daughter of Charles Bishop and wrote this as a Remembrance Day reflection. She previously wrote a biography The Grandfather I Never Met.
