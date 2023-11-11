The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Glenroy site described as a 'significant' location where stories will be shared

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
November 11 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cultural garden cultivated in the heart of Glenroy will be a place to celebrate healing and encourage unity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.