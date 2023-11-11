A cultural garden cultivated in the heart of Glenroy will be a place to celebrate healing and encourage unity.
A first sod for the garden was turned over by Wiradjuri elder Uncle Tunny Murray on Friday, November 10, ahead of a "meaningful" development set to be finished by Christmas.
Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health's Johnny Murray said the project was quite significant, especially with the collaboration of the community.
"Moving forward once it's completed it's going to be a place for healing and it's going to be a place where knowledge can be shared," he said.
"That knowledge will be exchanged between our elders and our young people. But ultimately, it's going to be a safe place where everyone is welcome."
Mr Murray said the project had brought so much joy to people already and the purpose of the garden was very special.
"It will be a very good thing for the community," he said.
"With the service we provide, we've got set opening hours.
"But we understand people need healing all the time, so we want to provide it so people can come outside of work hours.
"And it will be a space where people can come to connect on weekends and after school and after work."
Mr Murray said they were all excited for what's in store.
"The garden will be deadly," he said.
"I'm the one that bugged them over and over and they finally did it.
"It's going to be for everyone and it'll be very beautiful when it's finished."
Culture adviser Elder Uncle Sam Wickman said the garden would be out-of-the-box given it would have bush medicines, a dancing and reflection area and would be a real place of healing.
"We want to continue to practise these cultural elements in our community," he said.
