Albury trainer Donna Scott says the rise in grade to Listed company is the biggest hurdle that Our Last Cash has to overcome at Flemington on Saturday.
The talented gelding has already won two races down the Flemington straight this preparation and will target a third victory in the $175,00 Listed Always Welcome Stakes, (1200m).
Craig Williams is booked to ride and boasts the perfect record after being aboard Our Last Cash in both his Flemington wins and has drawn barrier two in the nine horse field.
"Obviously this is a tougher assignment than his two previous wins at Flemington because we are stepping up to Listed grade," Scott said.
"But he will have this race and go to the paddock for a well deserved break.
"I just thought he deserves his chance in a race like this while he is rock-hard fit and racing well.
"Yes, it is a bit of a throw at the stumps but sometimes you just have to raise the bar and have a crack at the bigger prizemoney and see how you stack up.
"There was an easier Benchmark race on the card that we could have targetted but he would have had to carry 62.5kg so I thought if we could get a run in this race with only 54kg, we may as well have a crack."
Our Last Cash is quoted as a $10-chance and has been specked in betting after originally opening up at $14.
The James Cummings-trained Parisal is the $2.30-favourite and will be partnered by champion hoop James Mcdonald.
Our Last Cash finished midfield in the $2m The Kosciuszko as his most recent start which was taken out by Front Page for the second year in a row with Opal Ridge runner-up.
"I thought leading into The Kosciuszko that it was a race in two between Front Page and Opal Ridge and that's exactly how it panned out," Scott said.
"We drew barrier 13 which was disappointing but I thought at least we wouldn't find trouble.
"But he was crowded at the start and settled last and was never going to be a factor from there in a fast run race like that.
"I still thought he hit the line super after sitting last at the 400m mark and making up ground to finish eighth.
"But you don't get a lot of prizemoney for finishing eighth but it was still a thrill to contest the race with a runner and hopefully we get another chance in the not too distant future."
Regardless of how Our Last Cash performs on Saturday, Scott said it was still a huge thrill to have a stable runner over the four-day Flemington carnival.
"The horse arrived in Melbourne on Friday and travelled down well," she said.
"It's the best time of year to be racing and it will give us a platform to where the horse is exactly at.
"The horse has already done a massive job this preparation but if he was able to win it would be a huge achievement.
"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves but it would be unbelievable.
"Even to have a runner over the Flemington carnival is an achievement for a country trainer like myself.
"So we will see on Saturday how it all unfolds I guess."
