Putting a smile on hundreds of children's faces has been a heartwarming tradition for Wodonga's New Life Chapel these past 12 years.
This year the church's Christmas gift appeal will be held on December 3.
People from across the community are encouraged to buy a gift for welfare organisations to distribute on Christmas Day to those in need.
Organiser Trudi Singh said about 750 gifts were handed out last year and "it's something positive they can look forward to".
"People want to give over Christmas," she said.
"The whole church community and people from the public get involved."
Mrs Singh said the church had an army of people who made sure presents were screened and appropriate, and in new condition.
"We enjoy being a part of the gift-giving service," she said.
"We hear all the difficult stories that people are going through and it's nice to know we can play a small part in making a difference in our community and to make our community a better place to live."
To donate a gift or find out more information about the charities involved check out newlifechapel.org.au/give-a-gift.
