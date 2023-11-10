Dederang-Mt Beauty has appointed Tom McGhee and Jaydn Chalmers as co-coaches to complete the Tallangatta and district league coaching puzzle for next year.
The pair have initially signed a one-year deal and have an intimate knowledge of the club, having played more than 175 matches combined in the red and black.
Jones led the Bombers to their first finals appearance last year since 2013 before finishing ninth this season with a 7-11 record.
McGhee, 28, said Chalmers, 26, and himself were quick to put their hand up to coach when finding a suitable replacement for Jones was likely to become a drawn out process and create uncertainty around the club.
The pair are also both on the committee.
"I feel I've been fortunate enough to play under some highly credentialled coaches including Ben Hollands and former Carlton forward Steven Oliver and will be trying to implement what I've learnt from them," McGhee said.
"I always loved playing football and have experience in a few different leagues including the O&M, Bendigo and now the TDFL.
"The club was in a position with Damien stepping down and we didn't want to fall behind and have that uncertainty of not naming a replacement with pre-season training about to commence.
"It's a tough gig finding a suitable coach with so many other clubs in the district looking for a coach as well.
"So Jaydn and I have already got a good relationship and both play on the wing so we thought it would be in the club's best interest if we put our hand up to coach.
"We are also both on the committee and heavily involved off-field and know what it takes to run a football club.
"So we just thought we would get on the front foot and coach next year and reassess the situation in 12-months time.
"Everybody has been supportive of the idea, so we will give it a crack and see where it takes us."
McGhee is a Wodonga junior and the son of Garry 'Boxer' McGhee who was a triple premiership player with the Bulldogs and played in the infamous 1990 Bloodbath grand final.
Tom made his senior debut in 2014 under Hollands and played five senior matches before relocating to Bendigo to study.
He spent three seasons with South Bendigo before arriving at Dederang-Mt Beauty in 2019.
McGhee's partner Monique Ford who is the daughter of David Ford who played more than 200-matches, is a former captain and a life member of the club.
Chalmers is a Dederang-Mt Beauty junior who made his senior debut in 2015 and has remained at the club since.
McGhee conceded the Bombers' off-season recruiting campaign will start on the back foot after the confirmed departures of captain Josh Kable alongside leading goalkicker Cody Hewat to Holbrook.
Star midfielder Jordan Harrington has returned to Lockhart while Jones is yet to formally announce his plans for his playing future.
"We have lost some key players with the loss of Josh, Cody and Jordy and I can't sugarcoat that," McGhee said.
"But you can't dwell on the losses and those three have provided Dederang with some great service.
"There are no hard feelings and sometimes you have to do what is best for your own personal circumstances.
"I know they just want to get a bit of enjoyment back in their footy after we didn't have as good a season that we would have liked.
"But we wish them well and they will always be welcome back at the club in the future.
"Jayden and I are taking over a list where there won't be too many expectations but we want to get that enjoyment back amongst the playing group.
"We have been talking to a few potential recruits and the signs are positive that we will be able to land a few signings.
"So it's not all doom and gloom after the departures and internally as a club and as a committee we are really positive on what we can achieve next year."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.