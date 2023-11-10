The Rob Wellington-trained First Platoon benefited from a rails hugging ride from jockey Jason Lyon to notch his first career victory at Albury on Friday.
The five-year-old gelding took out the $30,000 Country Boosted Maiden Handicap, (1175m) to notch his maiden win from his 12th career start.
Well-supported in betting and backed from $3.40 into $2.80, First Platoon stalked the Donna Scott-trained Imposing Tallulah ($3.90) for most of the sprint trip.
Imposing Tallulah looked the likely winner 100m from the finishing post before First Platoon sprouted wings late to nail the Scott-trained galloper by a nose in the final stride.
The Garry Worsnop-trained Majestic Affair ($18) was half-a-length back in third to hand Albury trainers the trifecta in the opening race of the twilight meeting.
Wellington was thrilled to get the win with the gelding owned by a large syndicate of owners including his wife and son.
"I think the horse is looking for 1400m, so I've just tried to keep him fresh for this race because it looked like a nice sort of race for him," Wellington said.
"We were very lucky because there wasn't much in it at the finish.
"There is a great connection of owners in the horse including my wife and son and it is nice to get the win on our home track."
First Platoon was formerly trained by the Danny O'Brien stable where he had five starts for one placing.
The son of Sebring arrived at the Wellington stable in June last year and had four unplaced runs before succumbing to a tendon injury.
"The horse showed some signs of ability but had a really strong head," Wellington said.
"He did his tendon and spent almost a year on the sidelines before I brought him back into work again."
First Platoon resumed from a 48-week break at Wagga last month and finished runner-up before finishing third at his previous start at Albury on October 28.
"I spent a bit of time and money getting the horse back to full health but I definitely think he is worth it," Wellington said.
"He is a lovely horse and I think he will only get better over a bit more ground."
Meanwhile jockeys Danny Beasley and Jack Martin shared the riding honours at the meeting after both landing a winning double.
Beasley saluted aboard the Gerald Egan-trained Cuffe's Grange ($3.30-fav) and the Tim Donnelly-trained Letme Entertainyou ($2.40-fav) much to the delight of favourite backers.
Martin was successful aboard the Matthew Kelley-trained Prophet's Pride ($4.60) and Motorace ($3.90) for Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne.
Wodonga trainer Peter Maher also landed a winner when he combined with Albury hoop Simon Miller who piloted Ima Guru ($8) to victory in the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1175m).
Albury Racing Club will hold its next two meetings on December 9 and 16 which are always popular with the festive season in full swing.
