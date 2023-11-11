SECURITY camera footage has been released by police in a bid to solve a break-in that saw two motorbikes stolen from a business in central Albury.
Police are circulating images of a car and two men in connection with the theft at Whitehouse Motorcycles in Young Street in the early hours of September 13, 2023.
The vehicle is a grey/silver station wagon/hatchback, which was missing a front bumper panel, was seen leaving the location.
The men captured on CCTV and sought by police were both wearing black hooded jumpers.
One also donned a black cap, black and white motorcycle gloves, grey tracksuit pants and white shoes, while the other was attired in a red cap, black motorcycle gloves, beige pants, and black shoes in addition to the hooded jumper.
The break-in occurred around 5am on September 13, with the glass front doors, which are backed by wire meshing, forced open.
One of the two stolen motorbikes was found abandoned near the business.
Anybody able to assist in identifying the men or car is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.