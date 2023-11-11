THE classroom is long gone, in fact the school closed in 1977, but honour boards for its students and teachers who fought in World War I and II remain.
And on Saturday those timber tributes, with 23 names in gold leaf freshly restored, were the centrepiece for a Remembrance Day service in the locality of Bruarong south of Yackandandah.
Around 60 people watched on as a proud Heather Hillas told of the boards being restored by specialists linked to Melbourne University and new research compiled for an information panel launched on Saturday.
Guest speaker Indigo councillor Peter Croucher pointed to the forbearance of two families, whose lads account for nearly half the 17 names on the World War II honour board.
"The Bruarong community can be well proud of those who served in this war and one must not forget the sacrifices made by their families back home," Cr Croucher said.
"Can you imagine the McKibbin family who farewelled five sons to the war and the Leitch family who had three members leave family and friends to join the battlefront."
Descendants of those two clans were among Saturday's onlookers.
The five McKibbins were uncles of Helen Nelder.
"I'm very proud because I knew them all," Mrs Nelder said.
"They came back and just got on with their lives.
"One, I knew, was badly affected mentally and the others weren't too bad, as far as I knew."
Arthur Leitch is a nephew of James, Jack and Edmond Leitch.
"I'm 83 and so much history gets lost if it's not written down and what these honour boards and the panel are doing," Mr Leitch said.
James Leitch's son Peter added: "It's terrific keeping the record, hopefully for future generations to see what happened in the past."
Where the school building once was, a community centre stands and it houses the honour boards which will now hang above the panel entitled 'Saluting their service Bruarong remembered'.
Ms Hillas joined Mrs Nelder, Arthur Leitch and Ross Martin in a group to develop the panel thanks to a $7000 federal government grant and the skill of Beechworth graphic designer Daisy Searls.
She told of her delight at seeing the project realised with Saturday's gathering.
"It's a wonderful celebration and it's bringing our community together," Ms Hillas said.
"There's a mix of long-standing families and new families who have come to the area and people who moved away and come back for today.
"It's very heart-warming and it's lovely seeing people enjoying themselves."
