The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Belvoir topples Lavington by six wickets in Cricket Albury-Wodonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 12 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Sam Harris plays a cut shot against Belvoir. Picture by Mark Jesser
Lavington's Sam Harris plays a cut shot against Belvoir. Picture by Mark Jesser

South African Nicolas Whitelaw made an immediate impact as Belvoir underlined its premiership credentials with a six-wicket win against Lavington on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.