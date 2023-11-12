South African Nicolas Whitelaw made an immediate impact as Belvoir underlined its premiership credentials with a six-wicket win against Lavington on Saturday.
Whitelaw has only just arrived in the country, but showed his spin craft in claiming 2-30 against the premiers before peeling off 48 runs from 50 deliveries as an opener, including five boundaries and a six, at Lavington Sportsground No. 2 Oval.
"He looked very solid, a very good player, we're excited to see more of him," Eagles' coach Ryan Withers praised.
Stand-in captain Lachie McMillan elected to bowl first in the top of the table clash.
"When he told everyone we were bowling they weren't too impressed, but it worked out well," Withers admitted.
"I had heard the wicket would improve throughout the day, so that was part of the decision."
The home team had worked its way to a solid position of 2-54, but lost 3-8, including the prized scalp of Riverina star Chris Galvin for 10.
Top-scorer Sam O'Connor (35 runs) and Ryan Brown (20) combined for the biggest partnership of 38 for the eighth wicket as the Panthers fell for 141 from 47.5 overs.
Whitelaw's innings kick-started the chase, although Lavington had an outside chance when the Eagles were 4-99.
However, the strong form of Drew Cameron (42 not out) and Hayatullah Niazi (24no from 19 deliveries) led the visitors to victory with 20 overs left.
"We had a net on Friday with the bowling machine and I thought, 'this is probably the worst I've ever seen Drew bat', but he still churns out the runs on the weekend, he's really standing up," Withers revealed.
Cameron now has 251 runs at 63 after six rounds.
Meanwhile, North Albury also hammered Corowa by six wickets.
Opening bowlers Blake Elliott (3-30) and Haydyn Roberts (2-9) ripped through the top order to leave the visitors 4-29, with opener and former Australian all-rounder Dan Christian making 14 runs from two fours and a six.
Corowa moved to 6-76 and was targeting a three-figure score, but then lost 4-8 to collapse for only 84 from 27.3 overs.
Matt Condon's 30 helped the home team to the win with 29 overs remaining.
