Walla leads the way in Hume cricket after taking the points in a top of the table clash against Osborne on Saturday.
The home side won the toss and elected to bat first setting the target at 205, with Osborne unable to chase them down for a total of 170.
Opening batsman Chris Hutchinson got the victors off to a good start with 60 runs on the board, while Osborne's Thomas Howard finished on 69 not out.
After making 111 not out against The Rock Yerong Creek last round, Walla captain Joel Merkel admits his side has found strength with the bat this season.
"I think we have a bit of confidence at the moment with our batting especially," he said.
"Our guys are putting a real price on their wicket and as a result we're getting decent scores every week.
"At times it's been our Achilles' heel previously, so it's pleasing for us that we can put a few decent scores together.
"We'll just keep placing an emphasis on putting a price on wickets and hopefully we'll keep getting some scores."
Tom Simmons took three wickets for the victors, in what was the warmest conditions players have faced so far this season.
"It was a pretty long afternoon weather-wise, but to get through it and get the win was massive for us to now be outright on top," Merkel said.
"It was a pretty good effort all round.
"Now we just have to keep looking to improve every week."
In other Hume clashes, Culcairn claimed its second consecutive win for the season after defeating Rand, with Vince Chaffey taking three wickets for the victors.
A four-wicket haul from Trent I'Anson helped Brock-Burrum take the points from Holbrook.
TRYC fell just short of Henty, despite a 104 not out performance from TRYC's Todd Hannam.
Shannon Terlich led the way for the victors with 89 runs not out.
