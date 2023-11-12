East Albury opener Matt Tom and recruit Ayush Verma struck their first centuries for the club in a 104-run win over Baranduda on Saturday.
The pair shared a 199-run stand for the third wicket and it's extremely rare for two players to hit tons in the same innings.
"It was good batting conditions and Ayush batted really well," Tom suggested.
"He built his innings really well, he was aggressive against the spinners and he's got a lot of shots, he turned the strike over and accelerated towards the back end."
Tom posted 103 from 134 deliveries, with nine boundaries and a six, while Verma was unbeaten on 112 from 120 balls, striking seven fours and one maximum in the monster total of 3-293.
It was Tom's first ton since his time at Lavington, where he spent four years and played in two premierships.
He's now in his third season with the Crows.
Although it was a heavy loss, the positive was provincial newcomers Baranduda registered its highest score for the second successive week.
Baranduda scored 167 against Lavington in round five and followed it with 9-189 against the Crows.
No. 7 Aidan Ryan was outstanding with 78 not out from 71 deliveries, smashing 13 fours and a six, while opener Sebastian McKenna chipped in with 37.
Crows' recruit Tendai Maruma captured 4-19 from 10 overs.
Elsewhere, Tallangatta scored a 43-run win over New City.
The home team's top order took the match away from the Phoenix as Englishman John Oswell belted 92 from 78 balls, with 66 in boundaries from nine fours and five sixes.
Opener Shoaib Shaikh cracked 44 as the Bushies passed 200 only three wickets down, finishing 7-247.
And just like Baranduda, association officials will be happy to see New City make a sizeable total.
The visitors were dismissed for 204 as Patrick Harrington (50 from 41) and No. 10 Brian Vittori (48 from 50, with six boundaries and two sixes) impressed, while Callum Brown claimed 3-18 from 10 overs.
