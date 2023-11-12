The Border Mailsport
Bethanga defeats Mount Beauty in close District cricket contest

By Georgia Smith
November 12 2023 - 12:35pm
A five wicket haul from Nick Jesser aided Bethanga's campaign in a close District first grade contest against Mount Beauty on Saturday.

