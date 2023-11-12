A five wicket haul from Nick Jesser aided Bethanga's campaign in a close District first grade contest against Mount Beauty on Saturday.
Chasing the visitors total of 197, Bethanga was able to just edge in front off the final ball of the game to finish with 198 runs.
After leading the B-grade league bowling last season, Jesser has found his place in the competition's top grade this season.
"He's worked hard for his opportunity in first grade and has started the season off well," Bethanga president Jack Robinson said.
"Mount Beauty certainly came out firing with the bat and put us on the back foot early.
"Thankfully we were able to work hard and get the game back in our favour to hit the winning points off the last ball of the game."
Jake Bridgman led the way for the victors with 54 not out, while Luke Rafferty got them off to a good start with 41 runs.
Toby Bridgman also made an impact with the bat (37).
"He came out with some good shots, which was nice," Robinson said.
Mount Beauty's Gregor McLennan was the highest scorer for the day with 83 runs, with fellow opener Patrick Dodd also solid with 44.
Craig Henderson, Anthony Brewergray and Shannon Carter all took multiple wickets for the visitors.
In other round five District clashes, Yackandandah easily accounted for Barnawartha-Chiltern, with the home side surpassing the Miners' total of 63 without dropping a wicket.
Eskdale proved too strong for Dederang, with Jamie Baude finishing 54 not out for the victors after opening the batting.
Clement Beazley took two wickets for Dederang, while Tim Kilgour landed three for the victors.
Yackandandah currently sits on top of the ladder, equal on points with Bethanga, with neither side experiencing a loss for far this season.
