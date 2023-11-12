The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Former Yackandandah resident bitten on face by shark in South Australia

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 12 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman who suffered serious facial injuries after being bitten by a shark in South Australia hails from the North East.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.