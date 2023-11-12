A woman who suffered serious facial injuries after being bitten by a shark in South Australia hails from the North East.
Bridgette O'Shannessy, originally from Yackandandah, was bitten on the face by a great white shark while diving at Port Noarlunga on Friday, November 10.
A report from 7 News revealed the 32-year-old Adelaide-based environmental consultant was underwater with her partner, Brian Gordon Roberts, who pushed the shark away during the attack, which may have saved her life.
Just after 1.20pm, emergency services were called to Port Noarlunga Jetty after reports a woman had been bitten by a shark.
"She was conveyed to the Flinders Medical Centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries," a South Australian Police spokesperson said.
"Police with the assistance of other emergency services evacuated the water while a search to locate the shark was undertaken.
"Members of the public have since returned to the water after the search failed to locate the shark."
Department of Primary Industries and Regions, South Australia has been notified of the incident.
