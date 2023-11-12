Stepping out into the sunshine could have still easily been a sad, melancholy experience for John Watson's boys.
But for George, Dugald and Digby Watson, it made perfect sense to join hundreds of others for the 2023 Sunshine Walk in Albury on Sunday, November 12.
As his sons pointed out, the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre held a special place in Mr Watson's heart, so raising money for it was something that he would be enormously proud of.
A total of more $130,000 was reached, which organisers said was lower than previous years, but with two weeks left to donate, they hoped to beat that mark.
"Dad would've been ecstatic with the turnout," George said, highlighting what was "a beautiful day".
"There were lots of friendly faces out and about, and it was a nice way to spend time with friends and family and reflect.
"We're not here a lot any more, but it's still a very special place to us, and we want to come back fairly regularly to be part of it and honour our parents.
"Dad really believed in the area, and Mum was the same, and we've been a part of it since we were kids.
"Mum and Dad would both just have a smile on their face knowing we're here today, and that's great."
Dugald said he appreciated his father's need to put others first, noting "he was always about others and making them smile".
"I think people that aren't touched by cancer don't understand how much money it costs and the sacrifice you make as a family to continue fighting and receiving treatment," he said.
Dugald said it had been an emotional time "but we've been lucky with the outpouring of emotion from other people and how much they also cared about Dad".
"That probably is the most moving thing," he said.
Digby said his father was the motivation throughout the whole race and "he would be really stoked".
"It was really touching that the Sunshine Walk wanted to host it in honour of Dad today," he said.
Former Border resident Mandi Patterson, who now resides in Melbourne, said she was walking in honour of her brother-in-law Karl Jacka, who died from stomach cancer in 2017.
"I'm walking in his memory and for all those out there still fighting the good battle," she said.
Ms Patterson said the weather gave her motivation to keep walking the 20-kilometre track.
"It's really nice to be able to give back to the people that helped Karl," she said.
Albury resident Mark Thomas walked 20 kilometres and said it took a little over two hours, but was very proud of his efforts.
"It was pretty tough," he said.
"I'll probably feel it tomorrow."
He said it was great for the community to do the walk and get involved.
Another resident, Rowena Robertson, said it was fantastic.
"We were walking in honour of Michelle (Hensel) who lost her son and lots of other people in our family who have been affected by cancer," she said.
"It took us three hours and 40 minutes and all the money raised will go to the cancer centre, which is great to see."
Ms Robertson said she had been doing the walk since it began in 2019 and wouldn't stop any time soon.
Her daughter, Frankie, said it was one of her favourite events of the year.
"It's pretty good to walk, and it's an achievement," she said.
"It doesn't matter if you walk five kilometres or all the way, you can still be proud of what you do.
"To finish it makes you so proud and excited."
Frankie said she really enjoyed the Zooper Doopers at the end of the walk.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.