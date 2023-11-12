Corowa-Rutherglen has added another strong-bodied player in Sam Banfield.
He came through the Sandringham Dragons junior representative system before spending time at Blackburn and North Ringwood in the powerful Eastern Football League.
"He's a strong-bodied midfielder-forward and he will be especially good for our young blokes to have someone with that experience," Roos' football department member Jason Marks said.
Banfield is the son of former Essendon and Brisbane Bears' player Peter, who also spent time as an assistant coach with St Kilda and Melbourne.
"He's certainly got a pretty good pedigree with his old man," Marks added.
It's been just over a fortnight since the Roos confirmed their return to the competition next year after being forced into a reset, due to a shortage of numbers and flooding of the clubrooms.
The Roos have made a host of signings over the past two months, starting with Darcy Hope and Connor Leslie.
The duo played with Karingal in the Mornington Peninsula Football League.
Hope is a power forward, who made the Team of the Year, gaining the same honour in the Northern Territory Football League last season.
Leslie is a strong-bodied midfielder.
The Roos will officially start their 'reset' with pre-season training on Monday night.
It's naturally an enormous positive for the club, but also the league after enduring a frustrating stop-start season as a result of the bye created by the Roos' absence.
