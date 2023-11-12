Police have charged a man for causing damage at a Lavington pub after a dramatic arrest on Saturday, November 11.
A 31-year-old man was apprehended on the corner of Union Road and Corella Street just before 12pm after an alleged incident at the Boomerang Hotel.
Nearby witnesses said they saw the man at a bus stop yelling to himself before at least seven police officers in three vans arrived moments later and arrested him.
Police confirmed he will front Albury Local Court on November 29.
"A 31-year-old man was arrested after an alleged malicious damage of a machine at a nearby hotel," a police spokesperson said.
"He was charged with destroy or damage property and is in court on November 29."
