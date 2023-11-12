The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort defeats Benalla in O and M bowls

By John Howes
November 12 2023 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa moved into the top four with Alan Streeter playing a role in the win over Rutherglen. Picture by James Wiltshire
Kiewa moved into the top four with Alan Streeter playing a role in the win over Rutherglen. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort bounced back to the winners' list with a strong 56-shot win over a luckless Benalla in Ovens and Murray A1 pennant on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.