Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort bounced back to the winners' list with a strong 56-shot win over a luckless Benalla in Ovens and Murray A1 pennant on Saturday.
YMGCR claimed all four rinks, including a 30-12 win by the rink of Gary Sanders (skip), Julian Jones (third), Greg Green (second) and Ian Febey (lead), in hot and humid conditions on all greens across the competition.
Meanwhile, Kiewa moved into the top four with a close 10-shot win over Rutherglen at home with two rink wins apiece.
Skip Rob Bartel and his team of Tim Watling, Robert Reid and Karen Nicholls produced a consistent performance to register a strong win by 21 shots - 30-9 against Ian Baskett.
Wodonga travelled to Myrtleford to take on the Saints and came home with a 39-shot victory and three wins out of the four games played.
Kylie Whitehead and her team of Ashley Bates (third), Mark Coulston (second) and Dylan Ward (lead) were never headed and finished their match ahead by 24 shots (31-7) over Greg Robbins.
And Wangaratta suffered its second loss in a row to move outside the top four after being defeated by top side Corowa RSL by 10 shots (84-74).
Corowa won two rinks and also recorded a draw away from home.
The top four, after round five, is: Corowa RSL 67, Wodonga 64, YMGCR 62 and Kiewa 42.
