After attending his first event eight years ago, the Bright Rod Run has become an "annual pilgrimage" for Adelaide motorhead Peter Andresen.
"We just love the atmosphere and the way the town embraces it all," he said.
"I've never seen another car show like it."
Mr Andresen's 1951 split window Kombi was one of the almost 400 hot rod, classic and custom cars at this year's event.
From a 1932 Roadster to a 1950 Chevrolet pickup, Bright Rod and Kustom Club treasurer Mike Dealy said the 8000-strong crowd got a taste of cars from almost every decade in the 1900s.
"It's definitely surpassed my expectations, given the other popular car shows that have clashed with our schedule this year," he said.
"From a spectator perspective, we are well and truly up. I've had calls saying all the accommodation in Bright is full, not to mention that in Beechworth and Wangaratta.
"So it is a great thing for the town and it benefits everyone."
After settling in on Friday, the event kicked off with a Remembrance Day service on Saturday, November 11, followed by a "cruise circuit", allowing entrants to showcase their cars while driving around town.
"From Friday night, the locals are pulling their deck chairs out and sitting on the side of the road, watching the cars go by," Mr Dealy said.
"When they closed the cruise circuit last night at 10.30, people didn't leave, they were still out there on their chairs at 11.30 watching the cars go by - everyone just loves it."
One car on the circuit was Phill Markham's 1932 Roadster Hotrod.
When asked about his passion for cars, he replied, "I just like wasting money".
"My car journey started in a shed at Richmond when I was about 17 with a heap of mates," he said.
"We used to get in there with old cars, pull out the motors and put V8s in them.
"It starts with a curiosity, and then obviously you want your car to look better than everyone else's, so you put new wheels on it, you lower it, you put new motors in and over time, it becomes more of an obsession, and you're always trying to outdo the next one.
"So it is expensive and time-consuming, but I love it."
