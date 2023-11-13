The Albury-Wodonga Bandits' men's roster is starting to take shape with the first two players re-signing for 2024.
Jacob Cincurak and Lochlan Cummings have re-committed to the side for another NBL1 season.
Border product Cincurak was named Most Improved Player this year after averaging over seven points, four rebounds and four assists, while Western Australian recruit Cummings is entering his third year in Bandits' colours and was the side's most recent leading scorer, averaging 21-points per game.
"Lochie brings us an elite shooter and he's proven that now over the last two years he's been playing for us," Bandits' men's coach Matt Kowalczyk said.
"To have him back for a third year is super important for our team to be successful.
"It's super exciting to have them both back on board."
Kowalczyk has also bolstered his coaching crew, with Broady Mills and Darcy Locke set to assist him in his first season in the top job.
"Broady has been in the program for four years as a coach now and a long time as a player, so he understands the club and the league as well as anyone else, and having his experience there is invaluable," Kowalczyk said.
"Darcy's a former player and knows what it takes to play at this level and will be great to have around the group."
The signings follow the club's major announcement last month that Lauren Jackson would once again represent the Bandits.
Preseason is now under way.
"We've been doing Tuesday night training and Friday night workouts just to build a bit of a culture from the start and to get the group working together," Kowalczyk said.
"We're looking forward to a big year."
