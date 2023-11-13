Ben Stiler has been convicted of the murder of Duwayne Johnson at a Wodonga house party.
The jury reached a guilty verdict in the Supreme Court murder trial around 11.15am on Monday, November 13.
Upon hearing the verdict, emotions ran high.
Mr Johnson's family broke into tears, while Stiler's mother shook uncontrollably, weeping, with her face in her hands.
In the early hours of Sunday, January 16 2022, Stiler shot Mr Johnson once, to the right side of his chest, at a distance of between 3 and 4.5 metres.
The court heard there had been an incident at the party between Mr Johnson and another man, and that Mr Johnson punched the man once in the face.
When Stiler arrived, it was suggested he come inside to say hello, but someone said to Braidan it wasn't a good idea as someone may have had a "beef" with him.
The court heard Braidan had gone to speak to his cousin in his car and saw the shotgun and asked "what the f--- are you doing with that?'
Stiler then asked, "which one of these c---s has a beef with me?"
CCTV showed Mr Johnson walk to the car after urinating from the front porch.
Stiler then got out of the car and fired a single shot into the right side of his chest, causing Mr Johnson to fall to the road, before Stiler drove off.
Mr Johnson's legs were run over, but it's not alleged it was a deliberate act.
Stiler didn't know Mr Johnson.
During deliberations that started late on Friday afternoon, jurors were informed that manslaughter could be considered if Stiler was not found guilty of murder.
No comments were provided by Mr Johnson's family.
A date for the plea (pre-sentence) hearing has not been scheduled.
