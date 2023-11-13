Chiltern young gun Ashton Brookes has signed with Wodonga.
The 19-year-old leaves the Swans as a two-time premiership player.
He played a pivotal role in the thrilling win over Kiewa-Sandy Creek last September.
The favourites dominated the first half, but Brookes was the one Swans' player making an impact.
He set up a handful of goals as the underdogs raced home in the final quarter to claim an unforgettable win.
Brookes is a classy half-forward-wing.
More to follow.
