Junction Support Services is working hard to bring holiday joy to hundreds of struggling Border children and families as part of their annual Christmas drive.
The organisation said the surge in enquiries had been "astronomical," with about 1000 more clients coming on the books in the past 12 months.
The not-for-profit organisation helps people who are disadvantaged through poverty, homelessness, social isolation, family violence, mental ill-health, and addiction.
Junction Annual Christmas Drive coordinator Annie Shirley said it was apparent just how dire the current crisis was, given "the cost-of-living and economic state of the country".
"We need new and unwrapped gifts to suit children of all ages, up to older teenagers."
Ms Shirley said the gifts had a positive impact on families.
"Seeing the joy on families' faces or the parents' relief that they can actually give their children presents for Christmas is pretty incredible," she said.
More than 450 Wodonga families reached out to Junction's Homelessness team for help last year, and about 2500 children, adults, and families needed support.
Brand new gifts can be left at the Klinic, PT Fitness, HB Collective, RSM and the Camera House, cash donations can also be made online.
Ms Shirley said it brought joy to the service to be able to create a lovely Christmas spirit.
"We could take for granted when we're in a position where we have things to give to our children. But some parents can't give anything to their children," she said.
"I love Christmas, and I don't want any child to go without."
PT fitness owner Nic Conway said he was thrilled to be a part of the Annual Christmas Drive for the fourth time.
As a father of five kids, he said he couldn't imagine what it would be like for some families not to bring the same joy to their kids.
"We've hopefully made a big difference in a lot of people's lives. And this year, we hope it's even more based on what Annie's just told us about the extra demand," he said.
"I put myself in some people who are doing tough shoes and recognise how important it is to help.
"We really do try to make a big effort."
Gifts can be given throughout the whole of November and will be distributed out in December.
