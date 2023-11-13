Border residents are being urged to brace themselves for bushfires, as current conditions echo those of the Black Summer blazes that ravaged Australia during the 2019-2020 season.
Monique Acton-Adams, general manager of Albury-based agricultural spraying business Rotor Solutions Australia, which lends helicopters to the Rural Fire Service, said Border residents should expect bushfires in February next year.
"The RFS forecast is for a lot of grass fires in this region, and then pushing into bushfires later in the season," she said.
"We are still pretty green around Albury in general, and we are pretty lucky with that.
"But once it gets to February or March, it will be hot and dry enough to make fires."
Rotor Solutions Australia's helicopters were on the frontline of the Cooma and Bega bushfires in October, battling challenging conditions for 25 days straight.
"Over in Cooma, the conditions were pretty bad because the wind has been terrible in the last six to eight weeks, and that's very much fuel for fires," Mrs Acton-Adams said.
"The fires have been up the coast a lot earlier this year, which is unfortunately quite similar to the 2019-2020 fire season, which started in August as well that year up the coast and then worked its way down.
"So everybody is gearing up for a big year of fires with lots of regrowth since the last fire season."
Mrs Acton-Adams explained that years of wet weather during El Nino, coupled with the current heat and dryness of La Nina, have created ideal conditions for fires.
"The fuel load is so heavy in some parts thanks to the wet weather," she said.
"And then over the next few months, it will be very stormy and hot, which is the perfect conditions for fires.
"So people just need to be aware that if it is hot and windy, ensure your home or property is prepared."
The RFS' bushfire survival plan outlines four key steps for staying safe: discuss evacuation plans before a bushfire threatens your home, maintain a fire-ready property, understand bushfire alert levels, and stay informed through bushfire information channels.
Apart from fighting fires this December, Mrs Acton-Adams and her husband and chief pilot Hugh will be helping out with the Scots School Helidrop.
On Friday, December 1, a helicopter will drop 1000 numbered golf balls onto Wilson Oval while flying at super-low altitude.
The oval will be adorned with small flags denoting the many prizes to be won - when the golf balls drop, the one closest to each flag wins that prize.
All funds raised by the Helidrop will go toward constructing a new junior school.
Tickets are $50 each, and you can order them online or buy them in person at the Senior and Junior School receptions.
