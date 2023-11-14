Sustainable Wastewater Solutions and Taylex partner to turn wastewater clear again Advertising Feature

The team from SWS installing a Taylex treatment system. Picture Supplied

What comes to mind when you think about recycling? It could be the stuff you throw in the yellow bin each week or the containers you habitually reuse that would otherwise end up in a landfill. However, it may not have occurred to you that wastewater management is also an essential aspect of recycling.

By using eco-conscious wastewater treatment options, individuals and businesses can do their part to reduce water pollution and contribute to a healthier water cycle. Sustainable Wastewater Solutions (SWS) is on a mission to help its customers do just that.



Led by company director Tim Aumann, a highly experienced plumber with over 15 years of experience, SWS focuses on providing environmentally friendly wastewater treatment options for residential and commercial properties in Albury, Wodonga, Wangaratta and surrounding areas.

At SWS, the team is committed to tailoring wastewater treatment solutions that meet the specific needs of each property. They offer homeowners eco-conscious wastewater treatment options, which are specifically designed to reduce water pollution.

Tim Aumann with the Taylex range. Picture Supplied

Partnering with Taylex, an Australian-owned company renowned for its eco-friendly and efficient wastewater treatment systems, SWS is an authorised service agent for the area. Unlike traditional septic tanks that only have two stages of treatment, the Taylex systems used by SWS work through a six-step process, ensuring that what enters as wastewater becomes clear water that can be sent out to your yard, returning to nature and contributing to a healthy water cycle.

These systems use the latest technology, are compact and reliable, and not only do SWS's installations meet all regulatory standards, they also support environmental responsibilities.

The company has a local presence, which enables it to provide timely and personalised service. A team member can meet with individuals or partner with building or construction teams to design a system that is right for each customer. Maintenance is a breeze, as SWS is accredited to perform any servicing needs to ensure the longevity and optimal performance of the installed system.

