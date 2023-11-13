Dederang-Mount Beauty is set to field a thirds team next year after a two-year hiatus.
The Bombers have been without thirds for the first time in more than five decades but their fourths thrived and won their first flag this season since 2013.
Heath Fallon and Duane Gardiner were recently appointed co-coaches of the thirds for next year.
And in a further bonus, Wahgunyah is also hoping to re-enter the competition.
Jeremy Ronnfeldt has been appointed coach.
The imminent return of Dederang-Mount Beauty and Wahgunyah could boost the competition to 11 sides next season.
Wodonga Saints had neither thirds or fourths this year.
Bombers president Richard Kreuzer was ecstatic to welcome back the club's thirds and have co-coaches locked in for the upcoming season.
"We are thrilled and it's one of the most exciting things to happen around the club since the disappointment of not being able to field a thirds side two years ago," Kreuzer said.
"We have locked in our co-coaches in Heath and Duane.
"We have had some contact from outlying clubs that have got too many thirds players and that is where we have been able to boost numbers.
"So everything is looking really positive and I'm ultra confident that we will have a team up and running again.
"It's been a tough two years without thirds and I feel sorry for clubs like Wahgunyah and Wodonga Saints who haven't got any juniors although I'm hearing Wahgunyah is confident of having juniors again next year.
"I really don't know how the Ovens and King league survive with only seniors and reserves and no juniors, I really don't."
Kreuzer revealed a mountain of work had gone on behind the scenes into ensuring the return of the club's thirds.
"Once you lose a side for a period of time, it's a long way back," he said.
"But we are fortunate to have a core group of teenagers that just want to play for Dederang because that's where they played under-12s and under-14s.
"So they are keen to get back together and bring a few mates along as well.
"Also with our fourths winning the grand final this year, we have half-a-dozen top age kids that will progress into the thirds."
TDFL president Jarrod Stephenson welcomed the news that the thirds competition could be bolstered by at least two sides next year.
"All clubs start out over the off-season with the intention of filling all grades but we have found until you get to mid March and see how many kids you have at training, you can't be certain," Stephenson said.
"It's hard because you know what kids are like, a lot of them are playing cricket now and don't care about footy at the moment.
"Dederang and Wahgunyah have appointed thirds coaches and Wodonga Saints have also appointed a junior football development coach so it appears that those three clubs are endeavouring to have thirds.
"But until the kids start registering to play again in March, it's hard to determine for clubs how many kids they have got.
"We have our AGM on December 10 and that's when we will first be asking clubs for an indication of how many grades they think they will have and where they are at.
"Hopefully we get a better gauge then but things are looking positive."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.