The Border Mail
Monday, 13 November 2023
News/Court and Crime

North Albury man urged cops to 'ask the guys' after lying about highway driving

By Albury Court
November 13 2023 - 7:00pm
A North Albury man with dreams of becoming a motor mechanic claimed he was driving at the speed limit when police had just clocked him at 224kmh.

