The Border Mail
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Carla Fletcher reflects on time as Hume Netball Association president

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
November 14 2023 - 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Carla Fletcher was appointed Hume Netball Association president in late 2019, lockdowns, isolation and border closures were phrases that rarely came up in conversation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.