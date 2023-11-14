When Carla Fletcher was appointed Hume Netball Association president in late 2019, lockdowns, isolation and border closures were phrases that rarely came up in conversation.
But within a matter of months, as Covid wreaked havoc around the world, Fletcher found herself facing challenges no one in the role had ever encountered before.
After an abandoned fixture, followed by an unresolved season with no finals, Fletcher finally experienced some normality for the 2022 and 2023 competitions.
She now steps down from the role as she hands the reins to Tracey Lieschke, with memories she'll never forget.
"You'd probably do it completely differently if you were confronted with that again," Fletcher said.
"Just when you thought you had it under control, something else popped up.
"But it was a nice way to come in, you just had to take on a totally different approach to what had been done in the past.
"Because we were so close to the border and there were so many changes, I think it was just the uncertainty.
"Once the decision was made, it was fine, but it was that lead up.
"Some clubs wanted to keep going and some clubs didn't, it was just about the board making that decision and sticking with it.
"Now just felt like the right time to step away a bit, while there's people interested in stepping up and bringing in new ideas."
But the challenges only made the rewarding times sweeter, as Fletcher saw the introduction of the league's 11-unders and inclusion into the Netball NSW Regional League during her tenure.
"One of the most exciting things was the introduction of the 11-unders," she said.
"Seeing those girls start their careers in the Hume League has been really rewarding.
"They were always hanging around for Net, Set, Go and we just thought we'd give them the opportunity.
"Being part of the Regional League for the first time was also rewarding to work with Sally (Hunter) and Aimee (Riley) our interleague coordinator, and to be involved with another pathway for younger players.
"Hopefully we'll continue to do that.
"Another great thing was looking at the amazing facilities that everyone has around the league now, and it was nice to see Osborne rise up and become back-to-back premiers, which they had been working so hard for."
As Fletcher transitions into immediate past president, the committee also farewelled life member Tracey Bush, who has stepped down after years of service.
"She's been a great member and has done a massive amount of work for the league during her time involved," Fletcher said.
Newly appointed president Lieschke steps up after fulfilling the duties of vice-president for a number of years.
"She has a great understanding and looks at the big picture," Fletcher added.
Isabel Bush steps in as the new games secretary, while Jane Hunter joins the committee as member protection information officer.
Fletcher, who coached Lockhart's 15-under side to the grand final this season, admits you'll still see her around the courts.
"I'll still be involved at club level at Lockhart, I'll keep myself involved that way and help out the girls on the committee when needed," she said.
"It's hard when you've been doing something for so long to step right away."
Fletcher thanked everyone for their support during her time on the committee and wishes them well for the future.
"It was great to put some faces to names and meet people under a different role," she said.
"It was just nice connecting with people."
