Wodonga's latest recruit Ashton Brookes says the time was right to tackle the higher standard of Ovens and Murray.
Only 19, the clever half-forward-wing has played in Chiltern's successive premierships in the Tallangatta and District Football League.
"I want to play the best footy I can and I think now is the right time to do it while I'm still young," he offered.
Brookes showed his maturity with a superb performance in the Swans' grand final win over Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
The favourites dominated the match early, but the teenager was the one opponent who troubled the Hawks.
The underdogs then raced home to grab the lead for the first time with just under eight minutes left and edge home in a thriller.
"We're really happy he's decided to take the next step and have a crack at Ovens and Murray footy," Wodonga football manager Darren Mathey said.
"We see him having an immediate impact as well with a couple of flags under his belt already."
The 182cm Brookes has watched a number of O and M games in recent years.
"It's obviously going to be a big jump and hopefully I'm up to it," he suggested.
"I'll look to use my strengths, my speed and I can run all day, bring pressure and kick goals."
The Bulldogs signed their co-coach Jack O'Sullivan last week.
O'Sullivan is a two-time Morrison medallist in the Goulburn Valley.
