The Border Mailsport
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wodonga recruit Ashton Brookes says the time's right for O and M

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
November 14 2023 - 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashton Brookes has joined Wodonga after a successful stint at Chiltern. Picture by James Wiltshire
Ashton Brookes has joined Wodonga after a successful stint at Chiltern. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga's latest recruit Ashton Brookes says the time was right to tackle the higher standard of Ovens and Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help