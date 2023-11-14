When Albury's Chamber of Commerce claimed top honours at the NSW Business Awards, general manager Glen Robinson struggled to find the podium.
"When they opened the envelope and announced our name, I was in shock," he said.
"I even started walking in the wrong direction to the stage.
"While we knew we had a chance, winning took us by surprise."
Albury Business Connect represented the Murray-Riverina region in the 2023 Business NSW Awards after beating Wagga Wagga Business Chamber in the regional awards held in October.
On Thursday, November 9, they secured the Outstanding Local Chamber Award, triumphing over seven other finalists.
The event drew 500 attendees from more than 150 businesses, featuring keynote speeches from NSW Premier Chris Minns and Business NSW chief executive Daniel Hunter.
The awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding businesses across NSW.
"To actually be on stage and have that trophy in your hands is a surreal feeling and one I will never forget," Mr Robinson said.
"But the best part was having the opportunity in my speech to let everyone know the amazing impact that our region has on the NSW economy.
"We grow things, we make things, we have great people and great businesses.
"So I let everyone know how great Albury is not only to visit, but also to do business."
According to Mr Robinson, two factors contributed to their success.
"We survived COVID; I think that killed a lot of chambers because when businesses aren't active, they cut back on certain costs," he said.
"But we managed to survive by regrouping in a post-COVID world - our membership base is now higher than it was pre-COVID, so I think that impressed the judges a lot.
"Also, running the Albury Wodonga Business Awards and putting that program back on track this year has put the chamber back into that place where people can come together, and it has put the value back into the membership.
"I think that is what they were looking for."
Looking to the future, Mr Robinson said the business chamber will focus on the Border's next generation of business people, helping them foster relationships and learn about the industry.
"Within 10 minutes of winning, I got a text message from someone, asking, 'How are you going to win it again next year?'," he said.
"There are so many things and events on the go. But next year will be about younger people and spreading the word more to grow our membership base.
"Because with more members, we can do bigger things - that's where our focus is."
